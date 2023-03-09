Friday's transfer gossip: Haaland, Maguire, Kane, Mount, Pochettino, Laporte, Dybala, Dzeko
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Real Madrid are considering a summer move for Manchester City's Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, as part of a plan to bring in a new generation of young stars that also includes Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Independent)
Manchester United's England defender Harry Maguire, 30, is a shock £50m summer target for Paris St-Germain. (Sun)
Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness says it "would be awesome" if the German champions made a move for Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, and that the day the club spends 100m euros on a transfer "is coming". (Sky Sport Germany - in German)
Manchester United have added Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, to their list of potential summer signings. (The Guardian)
Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham he is keen to return and replace Antonio Conte as manager, but the 51-year-old Argentine also has options from clubs outside of England. (Talksport)
Tottenham will discuss the merits of both Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel as potential managerial successors to Conte, with whom the club are set to part company. (Guardian)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Fulham's Marco Silva are also on a five-man shortlist to replace Conte at Tottenham. (Independent)
Manchester City are willing to sell Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 28, this summer if the club can secure a top-level replacement. (Football Insider)
Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in 29-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, who could be signed for as little as £11m in the summer despite only joining Roma last year. (Goal)
Manchester United have also joined the growing list of admirers for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the 27-year-old Spaniard expected to leave the Bees after turning down a new contract. (Talksport)
Manchester City's Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, has emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona after his loan spell with Bayern Munich ends in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Wolves are ready to make a renewed £20m move for Bristol City's Alex Scott as they look to move ahead of Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign the 19-year-old English midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is in talks to sign a new contract at Paris St-Germain, but 24-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, and Brazil attacker Neymar, 31, could leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer. (Mail)
Newcastle United are ready to compete with a handful of Premier League rivals to sign Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, in the summer. (Football Insider)
Newcastle are on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Inter Milan have offered Edin Dzeko a new one-year contract but the Bosnia striker, 36, wants a two-year deal so could join West Ham, with Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca, 24, heading in the opposite direction. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Bayer Leverkusen are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, when his loan from Chelsea expires in the summer. (Sky Sport Germany - in German)
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has distanced himself from a potential move to Manchester United, saying he is "very happy at Barcelona". (RAC1, via Goal)
Leeds are leading the race to sign Spanish winger Ilias Akhomach, 18, when his contract expires at Barcelona this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the list of clubs who have expressed an interest in signing 18-year-old Brazilian forward Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. (90min)
Paris St-Germain are considering replacing coach Christophe Galtier with their former boss Thomas Tuchel, who is still out of work after being sacked by Chelsea last September. (Relevo - in Spanish)
- Thursday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment