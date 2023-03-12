Monday's transfer gossip: Palhinha, Lukaku, Osimhen, Raphinha, Thuram, Diaby, Firmino
Manchester United are looking at a summer move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, although Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham are also monitoring the Portugal midfielder, 27. (Sun)
Liverpool are understood to be the most serious suitor for Fulham's Palhinha. (Mail)
Manchester City are interested in Ben Chilwell, 26, as the England left-back could be part of a "mass clearout" at Chelsea this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Inter Milan when his loan expires, but the Italian club cannot afford to keep him on the same terms and the 29-year-old is not part of Graham Potter's plans at Chelsea. (Mail)
Paris St-Germain have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the hunt to sign Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli. (Nicolo Schira)
Chelsea and Newcastle are monitoring Raphinha's situation at Barcelona as the Spanish club could be willing to sell the Brazil winger, 26. (Sport - in Spanish)
Nottingham Forest are not willing to offer England forward Jesse Lingard, 30, a new contract when his one-year deal ends this summer. (Football Insider)
Inter Milan will try again to sign Victor Lindelof from Manchester United in the summer after failing to agree a loan deal for the Sweden defender, 28, in January. (Sun)
Inter are favourites to sign France forward Marcus Thuram, 25, from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite interest from Juventus, Manchester United and Newcastle. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Arsenal have been monitoring France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, for the last two years at Bayer Leverkusen but there could also be interest from Newcastle and Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)
Vitor Roque has turned down a potential move to Arsenal as the Brazilian forward, 18, would favour a move to Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense. (Sport - in Spanish)
Atletico Madrid have emerged as contenders to sign Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, as a free agent when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
An unnamed Saudi Arabian club will submit a "huge offer" to Firmino to sign him when he leaves Liverpool. (Football Insider)
France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, wants to stay at Juventus, despite making just two appearances since rejoining the Italian club from Manchester United last summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Manchester United and Newcastle scouts are following the development of PSV Eindhoven's Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 19. (Ekrem Konur)
Nottingham Forest are yet to decide whether to sign England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, or Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 36, on a permanent deal after the end of their respective loan moves from Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is confident his takeover bid for Manchester United will be successful after the British billionaire hires Sir Dave Brailsford. (Metro)
