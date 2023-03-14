Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham are not willing to sell England striker Harry Kane in the summer even if the 29-year-old, whose contract with Spurs runs out in summer 2024, does not sign a new deal. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Spain and Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique would be interested in taking over as Tottenham boss if Spurs parted company with Antonio Conte. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, is attracting interest from a number of clubs and he is ready to leave Brighton in the summer. (90 Min) external-link

Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta says Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, will return to Chelsea when his season-long loan spell at the Serie A side comes to an end. (Sky Sport Italia) external-link

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, has held contract talks with Chelsea but the two parties are not close to reaching an agreement. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are going to offer Uruguay midfielder Facundo Pellistri, 21, a new contract before loaning him out next season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leeds United have agreed to sign Barcelona and Spain forward Ilias Akhomach, 18, at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Argentina and Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, 23, has agreed a new five-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney but the Gunners may not sell the 25-year-old Scotland international as manager Mikel Arteta is keen to keep him. (Caught Offside) external-link

Liverpool and Newcastle are racing one another to sign Argentine midfielder Alan Varela, 21, from Boca Juniors. (Football Insider) external-link

After six years with Paris St-Germain, Canada international Ashley Lawrence has decided not to renew her contract. The 27-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Leeds United duo Wilfried Gnonto and Weston McKennie could be involved in a swap deal with Juventus in the summer. American midfielder McKennie, 24, is currently on loan to Leeds but Juventus are open to making it a permanent deal with Italian forward Gnoto, 19, going the other way. (Calciomercatoweb.it - in Italian) external-link

Lee Carsley could leave his post as England Under-21 manager after this summer's European Championships and former England players Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Scott Parker could be considered to replace him. (Mirror) external-link

