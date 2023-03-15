Thursday's transfer gossip: Messi, Alvarez, Pogba, Gundogan, Brandt, Loftus-Cheek, Benzema
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, will be offered 220m (£193m) euros per year to move to a Saudi Arabian club when his Paris St-Germain contract ends in the summer. (Marca - in Spanish)
Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, 23, is set to sign a new contract which would keep the Argentina World Cup winner at the Etihad until 2028. (Mail)
France midfielder Paul Pogba wants to stay at Juventus next season, despite the 30-year-old only playing 35 minutes of Serie A football this season because of injuries. (90min)
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has already spoken to German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, about a transfer. Gundogan's deal at Manchester City runs out in the summer. (AS - in Spanish)
Borussia Dortmund may offer Germany international winger Julian Brandt, 26, a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. (Sport Bild - in German)
Manchester United could make a £105m move for Eintracht Frankfurt and France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (Sport Bild - in German)
Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone with the 21-year-old France midfielder also attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (Sun)
The Blues are open to selling England international midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, this summer with five Premier League clubs, plus AC Milan and Roma interested. (Football Insider)
West Ham are eyeing a move for Werder Bremen and Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug, 30. (Sport Bild via Sport Witness)
Newcastle, Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds are interested in signing Portugal international full-back Raphael Guerreiro, 29, when his contract at Borussia Dortmund runs out in the summer. (90min)
Fulham are monitoring French midfielder Edouard Michut, 20, who is currently on loan at Sunderland from Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)
France striker Karim Benzema, 35, has reportedly agreed a new contract with Real Madrid. (L'Equipe - in French)
