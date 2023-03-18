Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is in line to be given an extension to his three-year contract, despite ongoing negotiations over the possible sale of the club. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea want to sign Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 23, in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in Bayer Leverkusen's France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, and Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakker, 22. (90min - in German) external-link

Diaby has long been a target of Arsenal, but the Premier League leaders may struggle to compete with Saudi-backed Newcastle in their pursuit of the £62m-rated forward. (Express) external-link

Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has dismissed rumours suggesting the 30-year-old Egypt forward wants to leave Liverpool. (90min) external-link

Departing Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, wants to stay in Europe when he leaves Anfield at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Anderlecht's Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, 20. (Het Laatste Nieuws - in Dutch) external-link

Ghana forward Mohammed Kudos is concentrating on helping Ajax defend the Dutch title, rather than rumours of a move to Manchester United, and says he will enter talks over a contract extension "when the time is right". (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

Tottenham are monitoring Watford winger Adrian Blake, 17, who is out of contract in the summer. The England-born teenager has been at the club's academy since he was nine but is yet to make his league debut. (Mail) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach are resigned to losing midfielder Manu Kone in the summer with Chelsea among the clubs interested in the 21-year-old Frenchman. (Caught Offside) external-link

Former France and Arsenal team-mates Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry could be set to battle it out for the vacant role as United States men's national team coach. (Goal) external-link

RB Leipzig's in-demand centre-back Josko Gvardiol would prefer a move to Real Madrid over the Premier League, but it is not known if the European champions can afford the 21-year-old Croatian defender, who could cost up to £100m. (90mins - in German) external-link

Paris St-Germain are willing to pay up to 180m euros (£159m) for Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link