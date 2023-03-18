Sunday's transfer gossip: Ten Hag, Meslier, Diaby, Salah, Gvardiol
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is in line to be given an extension to his three-year contract, despite ongoing negotiations over the possible sale of the club. (Mirror)
Chelsea want to sign Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 23, in the summer. (Football Insider)
Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in Bayer Leverkusen's France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, and Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakker, 22. (90min - in German)
Diaby has long been a target of Arsenal, but the Premier League leaders may struggle to compete with Saudi-backed Newcastle in their pursuit of the £62m-rated forward. (Express)
Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has dismissed rumours suggesting the 30-year-old Egypt forward wants to leave Liverpool. (90min)
Departing Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, wants to stay in Europe when he leaves Anfield at the end of the season. (Football Insider)
Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Anderlecht's Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, 20. (Het Laatste Nieuws - in Dutch)
Ghana forward Mohammed Kudos is concentrating on helping Ajax defend the Dutch title, rather than rumours of a move to Manchester United, and says he will enter talks over a contract extension "when the time is right". (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)
Tottenham are monitoring Watford winger Adrian Blake, 17, who is out of contract in the summer. The England-born teenager has been at the club's academy since he was nine but is yet to make his league debut. (Mail)
Borussia Monchengladbach are resigned to losing midfielder Manu Kone in the summer with Chelsea among the clubs interested in the 21-year-old Frenchman. (Caught Offside)
Former France and Arsenal team-mates Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry could be set to battle it out for the vacant role as United States men's national team coach. (Goal)
RB Leipzig's in-demand centre-back Josko Gvardiol would prefer a move to Real Madrid over the Premier League, but it is not known if the European champions can afford the 21-year-old Croatian defender, who could cost up to £100m. (90mins - in German)
Paris St-Germain are willing to pay up to 180m euros (£159m) for Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
- Saturday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment