Wednesday's transfer gossip: Disasi, Neves, Pochettino, Aubameyang, Osimhen, Modric
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United have stepped up their interested in Monaco's France international centre-back Axel Disasi, 25. (Mail)
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is set to up his bid to buy Manchester United to £5.5bn. (Mirror)
United and Liverpool lead Barcelona in the race to sign Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, this summer. (Football Insider)
Tottenham players have been in contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino about a potential return to the club. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could return to Barcelona as a low-cost option just 12 months after his move to Stamford Bridge. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Chelsea may release Aubameyang from his contract this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Paris St-Germain are the latest club to consider a move for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Real Madrid remain in talks with Croatia midfielder Luka Modric over a new contract for the 37-year-old, who has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. (Sky Sports Germany)
Tottenham are unlikely to exercise the option to sign on-loan France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, permanently from Barcelona. (AS - in Spanish)
Former England midfielder James Milner, 37, will be forced to take a pay cut if the midfielder is to sign a new contract with Liverpool. (Football Insider)
Wolves' owners are in talks to buy a stake in Belgian club K.V. Oostende. (Guardian)
Former manager Harry Redknapp says he would "love" to work with Ryan Mason if he becomes Tottenham boss on an interim basis. (Talksport)
- Tuesday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment