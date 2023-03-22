Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United could use Tottenham's interest in English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, to persuade Spurs to sell England striker Harry Kane, 29. (ESPN) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt's France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, who is a £105m target for Manchester United, has suggested he is open to a move this summer. (L'Equipe, via Mail) external-link

Manchester City have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen's 19-year-old Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz. (90min) external-link

Tottenham risk missing out on former manager Mauricio Pochettino in the summer with the Argentine high on Real Madrid's wish list if current boss Carlo Ancelotti leaves. (Times) external-link

Chelsea have accepted they will need to take a sizeable loss if they are to sell Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing 19-year-old Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro) external-link

Juventus and Napoli are among several Italian clubs who are also interested in Gnonto. (90min) external-link

Arsenal and Barcelona's hopes of signing Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad appear to be over after the 24-year-old said he does not intend to leave at the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Monaco's 21-year-old Brazilian defender Vanderson. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Several clubs have shown interest in signing English left-back Brandon Williams, 22, from Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, has hinted he may be interested in a summer move to Liverpool. (Sun) external-link

