Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton's Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson, 18. (Football Insider) external-link

United also have "concrete interest" in Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, who plays for Atalanta. (Ekstra Bladet, via Sport Witness) external-link

Leeds United are interested in re-signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, this summer despite him only joining Manchester City last year. (Daily Star) external-link

Brighton will not allow manager Roberto de Zerbi, 43, to leave if Tottenham Hotspur want him to replace their current boss, 53-year-old fellow Italian Antonio Conte. (Team Talk) external-link

No talks had taken place between Tottenham and German Thomas Tuchel, 49, before the former Chelsea boss was appointed Bayern Munich manager on Friday. (Evening Standard) external-link

England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, will definitely leave Southampton this summer if the Saints get relegated, with Tottenham keen to sign him. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Southampton's Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Inter Milan are keeping tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Chelsea and could make a move for the Gabon international striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Midfielder Luka Modric, 37, has dismissed suggestions he will move to a Saudi Arabian club with the Croatia international saying he wants to retire at Real Madrid. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are interested in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 21. (Mirror) external-link

Leeds have also sent scouts to watch the Uruguay international. (O Jogo via Goal) external-link

