Friday's transfer gossip: Mount, Messi, Kane, Kudus, Ramos, De Jong, Moyes
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea want as much as £70m for England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, even though he is entering the final year of his contract. (Athletic - subscription required)
Mount is interested in joining Bayern Munich and reuniting with his former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. (Guardian)
German champions Bayern Munich are close to completing a deal for Chelsea's English assistant coach Anthony Barry. (90min)
But West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is not a target for Bayern and they did not hold a meeting with the England international's representatives last week. (Sky Sports Germany)
Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have offered to make Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, the world's highest-paid player. (Mirror)
But Major League Soccer club Inter Miami are hopeful of signing Messi and Barcelona's Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, next season. (Sport - in Spanish)
Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Manchester United's top target in their search for a striker, however Ajax's Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, 22, and Benfica's Portugal international Goncalo Ramos, 21, are among their other options. (Manchester Evening News)
Manchester United's hopes of signing Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, could be boosted by Barcelona's pursuit of Manchester City's Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32. (Mirror)
Gundogan's agent has denied the Manchester City captain has made a decision on his future, although he is "open" to a move away. (Guardian)
West Ham are likely to part company with their Scottish manager David Moyes at the end of the season, regardless of whether the club avoids relegation. (90min)
Leeds United could turn to former Crystal Palace manager, Frenchman Patrick Vieira, in the summer, if Spanish boss Javi Gracia - appointed as Jesse Marsch's successor until the end of the season - does not stay on. (TalkSPORT)
Manchester City's Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 28, is a target for Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider)
Chelsea and Tottenham are set to battle to sign Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 23, this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Brighton's 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson wants to continue his development with the Seagulls, despite interest from several Premier League clubs. (Sun)
Several Premier League teams are interested in Barcelona's Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 26. (ESPN)
Barcelona's 20-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati remains keen to succeed at the La Liga club despite his lack of playing time. (AS - in Spanish)
Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, says he is still happy at Manchester United as talks over a new deal at the club continue. (Sky Sports)
Leeds United and Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno, 32, could leave the club this summer if they are relegated. (Football Insider)
France forward Olivier Giroud, 36, is set to sign a new deal with AC Milan which will run until 2024. (Fabrizio Romano)
AC Milan have been offered Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 28, ahead of his exit from Liverpool this summer when his contract expires. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Jose Mourinho has told Roma he wants to honour his contract, which runs until 2024. There had been rumours the Portuguese boss would leave the club amid interest from Paris St-Germain. (Corriere dello Sport - subscription required)
