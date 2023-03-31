Last updated on .From the section Sport

Yasmin Ingham made her senior debut at the World Eventing Championships in 2022

TT racer Conor Cummins and equestrian Yasmin Ingham have been awarded the top honours at the Isle of Man Sports Awards.

It is the third time in the past four years that Ingham, 25, has scooped the Sportswoman of the year prize, missing out to gymnast Tara Donnelly last year.

Cummins returned to the Mountain Course for the first time in three years in 2022, scoring two podium finishes.

The awards were held at the Villa Marina in Douglas on Thursday.

Guest of honour at the ceremony was gymnast Louis Smith, the four-time Olympic medal winner.

Conor Cummins returned to racing on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course last year

Thanking everyone who voted for him, Cummins said the support "means a lot".

The 36-year-old finished second in the Superstock TT and third in the Senior TT at the June event, setting his fastest ever lap of the course in the process.

Cummins, who missed the 2020 TT because of an injury, said: "'I am thrilled to win this accolade. It was a good year for me especially after a bad injury and it was a great TT fortnight."

Ingham clinched individual gold at the World Eventing Championships in Italy on her senior debut in September.

She said it was "such an honour to receive this recognition".

"I surpassed all my expectations in 2022 and I'm determined to build on my success this year," she added.

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Julie Edge said the awards were "a fantastic way to celebrate the achievements of the Isle of Man's outstanding athletes and teams, along with the people that help them to fulfil their potential".

