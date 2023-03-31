Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have emerged as major contenders to sign Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, 24, this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea are also set to make a bid for Barcelona and Spain left-back Alejandro Balde, 19, to replace their England defender Ben Chilwell, 26. (Sport - in Spanish external-link )

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, 23, with the German international previously expressing interest in being reunited with his former manager Thomas Tuchel. (90min external-link )

Paris St-Germain have told Lionel Messi they will pay whatever it takes to keep hold of the Argentine forward, 35, amid reports Barcelona have made contact about a potential return. (Mundo Deportivo external-link )

Arsenal are keen on Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to improve their squad in the summer, with Liverpool also said to be interested in the 23-year-old Frenchman. (El Nacional - in Catalan external-link )

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the club have been busy during the international break lining up potential summer targets and ready to spend big in the transfer market. (Mirror external-link )

England defender Luke Shaw, 27, has agreed a new four-year contract with Manchester United. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, wants to return to Barcelona but the Blues do not want to sell the Gabon striker. (Sport - in Spanish external-link )

Roma are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with the 32-year-old Spaniard out of contract in the summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Daniel Levy has no intention of selling to the two Manchester clubs again as the Tottenham chairman still regrets selling England defender Kyle Walker, 32, to Manchester City in 2017. (Daily Mail external-link )

Erik ten Hag will decide on the futures of Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof in the summer, with Scotland midfielder McTominay, 26, attracting interest from Newcastle and Sweden defender Lindelof, 28, drawing interest from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in January. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Crystal Palace and Ghana duo Jeffrey Schlupp, 30, and Jordan Ayew, 31, have signed new contracts at the Eagles. (Athletic - subscription required external-link )

