Sunday's transfer gossip: Gvardiol, Mount, Messi, Felix, Raya, Laporte, Fati, Martial
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City and Real Madrid have made RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol their top centre-back target, and the German side would want £75m. (90min)
Liverpool and Manchester City are both working on deals to sign England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, from Chelsea this summer, with the Reds currently seen as favourites. (Football Insider)
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told former manager Mauricio Pochettino he does not want the Argentine to return to the club during talks over a potential return. (Star)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, will not take a pay cut to stay at Paris St-Germain. (Goal)
Messi's options, should he choose to leave the French champions, include an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and a return to Barcelona. (Mirror)
Chelsea face the prospect of having to pay players millions to leave the club this summer as they look to reduce their wage bill. (Sun)
Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix, who is currently on loan at Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
United are admirers of Porto's Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, and 27-year-old Spaniard David Raya, of Brentford - however neither would want to move if the club's Spanish number one David de Gea, 32, signs a new contract. (Express)
French forward Anthony Martial, 27, is among eight players Manchester United are looking to sell this summer. (Football Insider)
Aston Villa's hopes of signing Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet from Athletic Bilbao have been dealt a blow after the 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal at the La Liga club. (TeamTalk)
Tottenham and PSG have been offered the opportunity to sign Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 28, from Manchester City. (90min)
Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Brazil want to appoint him as their coach, however he wants to stay at Real Madrid. (ESPN)
Manchester City will look to sign Barcelona's Ansu Fati, 20, following comments made by the Spain forward's father about a lack of playing time. (Football Insider)
- Saturday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment