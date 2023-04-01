Close menu

Sunday's transfer gossip: Gvardiol, Mount, Messi, Felix, Raya, Laporte, Fati, Martial

Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City and Real Madrid have made RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol their top centre-back target, and the German side would want £75m. (90min)external-link

Liverpool and Manchester City are both working on deals to sign England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, from Chelsea this summer, with the Reds currently seen as favourites. (Football Insider)external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told former manager Mauricio Pochettino he does not want the Argentine to return to the club during talks over a potential return. (Star)external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, will not take a pay cut to stay at Paris St-Germain. (Goal)external-link

Messi's options, should he choose to leave the French champions, include an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and a return to Barcelona. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea face the prospect of having to pay players millions to leave the club this summer as they look to reduce their wage bill. (Sun)external-link

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix, who is currently on loan at Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

United are admirers of Porto's Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, and 27-year-old Spaniard David Raya, of Brentford - however neither would want to move if the club's Spanish number one David de Gea, 32, signs a new contract. (Express)external-link

French forward Anthony Martial, 27, is among eight players Manchester United are looking to sell this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Aston Villa's hopes of signing Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet from Athletic Bilbao have been dealt a blow after the 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal at the La Liga club. (TeamTalk)external-link

Tottenham and PSG have been offered the opportunity to sign Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 28, from Manchester City. (90min)external-link

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Brazil want to appoint him as their coach, however he wants to stay at Real Madrid. (ESPN)external-link

Manchester City will look to sign Barcelona's Ansu Fati, 20, following comments made by the Spain forward's father about a lack of playing time. (Football Insider)external-link

Sunday's Daily Star back page: 'Top two go four it all'
