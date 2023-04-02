Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Rafael Benitez, Jesse Marsch, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Adi Hutter are all contenders for the vacant Leicester City managerial job. (Mail) external-link

Graham Potter's sacking by Chelsea will spark huge interest at Leicester City, with the manager previously identified as a potential successor to Brendan Rodgers. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Potter could be offered an immediate return to management at Leicester City. (Talksport) external-link

Fulham boss Marco Silva has emerged as a surprise candidate to become Chelsea manager. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are interested in former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann after sacking Potter, while ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino also has admirers on the board. (Talksport) external-link

Nagelsmann has already been approached about the possibility of becoming the new Chelsea manager. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

However, Nagelsmann is not interested in succeeding Potter at Chelsea. (Sky Sports Germany, via Mirror) external-link

Liverpool have identified Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as a strong target this summer. (Independent) external-link

Arsenal have three midfield targets for the summer including Everton and Belgium's Amadou Onana, 21, Brighton and Ecuador's Moises Caicedo, 21, and West Ham and England's Declan Rice, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United are firm favourites to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are preparing to fend off Real Madrid's interest in England defender Reece James, 23, this summer and they could offer as much as £90m. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa is a more realistic destination for £25m-rated Southampton and Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, 23, than Chelsea and Manchester United. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Liverpool are highly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt and Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, 23, but face competition from Arsenal. (Florian Plettenberg - Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Premier League clubs are monitoring South Korea midfielder Lee Kang-in, 22, who is expected to leave Mallorca in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

