Chelsea have made contact with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, and ex-Spain manager Luis Enrique, 52, over becoming the club's new manager. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Brighton's Italian boss Roberto de Zerbi, 43, is not being considered as a potential manager for Chelsea following the sacking of Graham Potter. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Englishman Potter, 47, is a candidate to become the next West Ham boss with the club set to consider the future of current manager, Scot David Moyes, 59, in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Both De Zerbi and Nagelsmann have indicated they are not interested in the vacant Tottenham manager job. (90min external-link )

Former Crystal Palace manager, Frenchman Patrick Vieira, 46, could become Nottingham Forest's manager if the club decide to sack 43-year-old Englishman Steve Cooper. (Mail) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is unlikely to reach an agreement with Paris St-Germain to extend his stay at the club. (ESPN) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have made an official offer to Messi worth more than 400m euros (£350m) a year. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have expressed an interest in activating the £40m release clause of Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool have switched their attention to Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after Wolves removed a clause from Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes' contract that would have allowed the Reds to make a swoop for the 24-year-old for £44m this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Wolves are preparing to make a move for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, with the 26-year-old out of contract this summer. (90min) external-link

Ajax are keen to bring Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, back to the club this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23, would be open to joining Arsenal this summer, having rejected the Gunners for Juventus last January. (Four Four Two external-link )

Liverpool will allow Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 28, to leave the club on a free transfer this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Sampdoria will not make their loan deal for Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks, 27, permanent due to financial problems at the club. (Sun) external-link

Leicester, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, with clubs in Italy, France and Germany also tracking the 21-year-old Mexican. (90min external-link )

