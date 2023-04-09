Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has decided not to take the Leicester City job despite being close to reaching a final agreement. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

AC Milan have added England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun, who is on loan at Reims from Arsenal, to their list of summer targets, although they expect the Gunners to ask for more than 30m euros (£26.5m) for the 21-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham have registered an interest in signing Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, from Chelsea this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 20, before a potential summer move. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have also put Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, on their transfer shortlist. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Former France striker Karim Benzema, 35, wants to stay at Real Madrid for at least one more season after turning down an offer from Saudi Arabia. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to target Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, with the Italian giants prepared to sell the Italy midfielder, 26, for £44m. (Calciomercato, via Sun) external-link

Manchester United have had positive talks with Monaco over the potential signing of France defender Axel Disasi, 25. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Manchester United could turn their attention towards signing Bayern Munich's France defender Benjamin Pavard, 27, if the German giants beat United to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong, 22, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Spain goalkeeper David Raya will not sign a new deal at Brentford, who are set to ask for a fee of 40m euros (£35.4m) to sell the 27-year-old this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bologna are battling with Leicester City to sign for Birmingham City's 18-year-old Wales midfielder Jordan James. (Sun) external-link

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 28, says he is still waiting to discuss whether to sign a new contract with Juventus. His current deal is set to expire this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, whose current contract expires this summer, is set to sign a new deal for next season, even though the Germany winger, 33, will have to talk a pay cut. (Bild - in German) external-link

Coach Xavi Hernandez will "insist" that Sergio Busquets stays with Barcelona for at least one more season before the former Spain midfielder, 34, leaves to join an MLS club. (Goal) external-link

Real Madrid tried to sign Chelsea's interim boss Frank Lampard twice when the former England midfielder, 44, was a key player for the Blues - in 2005 and 2010. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

