Aston Villa have a strong interest in signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, from Manchester City. (Football Insider) external-link

England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is set to sign a new four-year deal at Chelsea. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge met with Barcelona but no transfer proposal was offered for the Argentine forward, 35. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror) external-link

Germany winger Marco Reus, 33, is set to sign a new deal at Borussia Dortmund - but will take a pay cut to stay. (Bild - in German) external-link

West Ham are monitoring Manchester United's English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, with the prospect of a summer move. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are open to selling England Under-21 forward Folarin Balogun in the summer. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Reims. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and Chelsea are among numerous clubs interested in a move for Wolfsburg and Germany right-back Ridle Baku, 25. (Bild - in German) external-link

Chelsea hope to keep Joao Felix next season. The Blues signed the 23-year-old Portugal forward on loan from Atletico Madrid in January. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle United want to sign Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, 21, from Watford in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with 18-year-old Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson, despite strong interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mail) external-link

Brighton are interested in signing English winger Reiss Nelson from Arsenal, with the 23-year-old a free agent this summer. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool want to sign Bristol City's England Under-19 midfielder Alex Scott this summer, but West Ham and Wolves are also interested in the 19-year-old. (Mail) external-link

