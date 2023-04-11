Wednesday's transfer gossip: Gavi, Mount, Osimhen, Barnes, Firmino, Gallagher, Phillips, Neves
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea have held talks with the agent of Spain midfielder Gavi, 18, over a potential free transfer move from Barcelona this summer. (AS - in Spanish)
Liverpool have made Chelsea's Mason Mount, 24, a priority midfield target this summer after pulling out of the race to sign his England team-mate Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund.(Football.London)
Bayern Munich are considering a bid for Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, who is open to a move to the Bundesliga side. (Sky Germany - in German)
Former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is a contender for the permanent manager's job at Chelsea. (UOL - in Portuguese)
The bidding process to take over Manchester United is to enter a third round with current owners the Glazers holding out for offers of around £6bn. (Mail)
Newcastle are among a number of Premier League clubs ready to make a move for Leicester's 25-year-old English winger Harvey Barnes if the Foxes are relegated from the top flight. (Football Insider)
Manchester City's Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles, 19, is a target for Leeds, Brentford and Borussia Dortmund. (Guardian)
Real Madrid are considering signing Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, on a free transfer when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season. (El Nacional - in Spanish)
West Ham are eyeing 23-year-old Conor Gallagher of Chelsea and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, 27, as potential replacements for fellow England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Standard)
Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price, 19, is close to signing a pre-contract agreement at Standard Liege after turning down a new deal at Everton. (Liverpool Echo)
Wolves are preparing a fresh contract offer to 26-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United. (Sun)
The agents of Valencia's Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 22, held talks with Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester last week. (90Min)
Arsenal want to sign Flamengo's 17-year-old Brazilian winger Matheus Goncalves. (Sun)
Nottingham Forest have held talks with Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson as they seek a replacement for Filippo Giraldi. (Athletic - subscription required)
