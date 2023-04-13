Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich are interested in signing England striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham this summer, however Manchester United are favourites because the player wants to stay in the Premier League. (Mirror) external-link

But German champions Bayern are ready to test Tottenham's resolve with a persuasive offer for England captain Kane. (Independent) external-link

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton's 24-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who would welcome a summer transfer. (Guardian) external-link

Real Madrid are ready to make a new bid to sign England defender Reece James, 23, if Chelsea are forced to sell players this summer. (Mail) external-link

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, has been invited to meet Chelsea's board as the club continues its search for a new permanent manager. Ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique, 52, has already held talks. (Bild - in German) external-link

Barcelona expect Chelsea to make another attempt to sign Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, says his next career goal is to win the Champions League with Paris St-Germain, despite coming close to leaving the club for Real Madrid last year. (90min) external-link

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, wants to stay at Barcelona, despite interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City and Chelsea both sent scouts to watch Monaco's France defender Axel Disasi, 25, last weekend. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement with England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, over a new contract. (90min) external-link

Fulham are considering a move for Porto's Colombia midfielder Mateus Uribe, 32, as a replacement for Portugal international Joao Palhinha, 27, who is a target for Manchester United. (Sun) external-link

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 31, is a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Greek side Olympiacos. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

