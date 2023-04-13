Friday's transfer gossip: Kane, Mac Allister, James, Nagelsmann, Raphinha
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Bayern Munich are interested in signing England striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham this summer, however Manchester United are favourites because the player wants to stay in the Premier League. (Mirror)
But German champions Bayern are ready to test Tottenham's resolve with a persuasive offer for England captain Kane. (Independent)
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton's 24-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who would welcome a summer transfer. (Guardian)
Real Madrid are ready to make a new bid to sign England defender Reece James, 23, if Chelsea are forced to sell players this summer. (Mail)
Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, has been invited to meet Chelsea's board as the club continues its search for a new permanent manager. Ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique, 52, has already held talks. (Bild - in German)
Barcelona expect Chelsea to make another attempt to sign Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, says his next career goal is to win the Champions League with Paris St-Germain, despite coming close to leaving the club for Real Madrid last year. (90min)
Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, wants to stay at Barcelona, despite interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Manchester City and Chelsea both sent scouts to watch Monaco's France defender Axel Disasi, 25, last weekend. (Le Parisien - in French)
Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement with England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, over a new contract. (90min)
Fulham are considering a move for Porto's Colombia midfielder Mateus Uribe, 32, as a replacement for Portugal international Joao Palhinha, 27, who is a target for Manchester United. (Sun)
Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 31, is a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Greek side Olympiacos. (Liverpool Echo)
- Thursday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment