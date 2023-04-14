Saturday's transfer gossip: Gavi, Osimhen, Mac Allister, Zaha, Kane, Colwill, Mount
Chelsea are prepared to make Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi one of the top earners in the Premier League in order to sign the 18-year-old. (AS - in Spanish)
The Blues are also confident they can win the race for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, even without Champions League football next season. (90min)
Liverpool have made Brighton's Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister, 24, their top midfield target this summer. (Football Insider)
Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, is set to reject a move to Saudi Arabia and remain in Europe once he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. (Evening Standard)
England striker Harry Kane, 29, will wait to reassess a new contract at Tottenham once the club has appointed a new manager, amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (90min)
Manchester City and Liverpool are eyeing Chelsea's 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who is currently on loan at Brighton. (Standard)
In addition to Colwill, Liverpool are also interested in Chelsea's England midfielders Conor Gallagher, 23, and Mason Mount, 24. (Football Insider)
But Chelsea are expected to make a final push to convince Mount to sign a new contract. (ESPN)
The Blues have held talks with Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim, 38, as the club's search for a new permanent manager continues. (Guardian)
Manchester City are among a number of clubs monitoring Portsmouth's 16-year-old English wing-back Koby Mottoh. (Football Insider)
Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal with Manchester City captain and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32. (90min)
Chelsea could sell as many as nine first-team players in order to balance their finances, with United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, among those that could leave. (Mirror)
Liverpool are among a number of clubs tracking Lyon and France Under-21 winger Bradley Barcola, 20. (Fabrizio Romano)
Roma are interested in signing 31-year-old Brazil forward Roberto Firmino when his contract with Liverpool expires this summer. (Nicolo Schira)
Roma are also considering signing Leicester City and England full-back James Justin, 25, on loan with an option to make the move permanent for a 20m euro (£17.7m) fee. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Fulham will set a £60m asking price for 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, who is a target for Manchester United. (Metro)
