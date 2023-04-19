Thursday's transfer gossip: Haaland, Messi, Enrique, Pochettino, Benzema, Leao, Gundogan, Frimpong
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City are preparing to offer Norway striker Erling Haaland a new deal that removes a £150m release clause in the 22-year-old's existing contract in a bid to ward off interest from some of Europe's top clubs, including Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required)
Chelsea have decided against pursuing ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique and will instead turn their attention to former Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph - subscription required)
The Blues' decision to snub Enrique will leave the path clear for Tottenham to appoint the Spaniard, 52, as Antonio Conte's successor in north London. (Express)
Manchester United are interested in signing Netherlands and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22, with United prepared to offload Englishman Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, and Portugal's Diogo Dalot, 24. (Mail)
Barcelona would not be able to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain in their current financial situation, says La Liga president Javier Tebas. (Goal)
West Ham have identified Lille's Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes, who is likely to part company with the club at the end of the season (Guardian)
Arsenal could sell 21-year-old England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun - on loan at French side Reims this season - to RB Leipzig in the summer to help fund a £100m move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Metro)
Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema, 35, has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the Spanish club until 2024. (Mirror)
AC Milan's Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, 23, has confirmed he wants to stay at the San Siro despite reported interest from Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News)
Liverpool are poised to sign free-agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the 28-year-old France midfielder's Juventus contract set to expire this summer. (Liverpool Echo)
Bayern Munich and Netherlands prospect Ryan Gravenberch, 20, is another player being considered by Liverpool as they look to revamp their ageing midfield. (FourFourTwo)
West Ham could suffer a mass summer exodus with 30-year-old Argentine forward Manuel Lanzini, Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna, 34, Czech 30-year-old full-back Vladimir Coufal, English left-back Aaron Cresswell, 33, Spanish forward Pablo Fornals, 27, and 28-year-old Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek set to follow captain Rice out of the door. (Football Insider)
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 33, could sign a new deal with Real Madrid despite reports he may retire. (Mail)
Tottenham are interested in a move for 20-year-old Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, who has impressed on loan at Brighton this season. (Sun)
Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who has been linked with Barcelona, says he must assess if his 32-year-old body is up to the rigours of another season in England. (Times - subscription required)
Chelsea could offload either, or both, Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy, 31, and Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, in order to sign Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, 25. (Bild - in German)
- Wednesday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment