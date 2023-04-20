Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, 51, has held talks with Chelsea about becoming their new manager. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are planning a mass clearout before 30 June in order to stay within Financial Fair Play rules. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United's Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, is on the verge of agreeing a new contract to remain at the club. (Forbes) external-link

United are leading the race to sign 20-year-old Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona are finalising an offer to present to Paris St-Germain for the return of 35-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa have renewed their interest in Arsenal and England attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 22. (talkSPORT) external-link

Villarreal are set to offer Spain defender Pau Torres a new contract with Aston Villa plotting a move for the 26-year-old this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City are keen on signing Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 28, this summer despite also wanting to stay in the race for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, 19. (Givemesport) external-link

Paris St-Germain are likely to sign either Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, or 27-year-old Lens and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana as an alternative to Bellingham. (CaughtOffside) external-link

Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley and Sheffield United are all interested in signing Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty, 31, this summer after his unsuccessful spell at Atletico Madrid. (90min) external-link

Newcastle are ready to cash in on 26-year-old French winger Allan Saint-Maximin to raise funds for summer signings. (talkSPORT) external-link

Newcastle's majority owners are in talks over the purchase of Belgian club KV Oostende as a partner club. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United, Newcastle, Wolves, Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all keeping tabs on Bayern Munich's Morocco full-back Noussair Mazraoui, 25. (90min) external-link

England defender Chris Smalling, 33, is in the final stage of negotiations with Roma to extend his stay with the Italian side until June 2025. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

