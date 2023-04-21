Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are monitoring Mason Mount's situation at Chelsea and could rival Liverpool for the 24-year-old England midfielder this summer. (Goal) external-link

The Gunners have also sent scouts to assess Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 24, and French defender Robin le Normand, 26, who both play for Real Sociedad. (Daily Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain are preparing a £133m bid for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and will move into pole position, ahead of Chelsea, for the 24-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Brazil striker Roberto Firmino, 31, has agreed to join Barcelona when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Daily Mail) external-link

The advisors of Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic have travelled to London to speak to Manchester City about a transfer with the 28-year-old about to enter the final year of his deal. (Sport Klub - in Croatian) external-link

Liverpool and Tottenham will attempt to sign 23-year-old French defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer when his Eintracht Frankfurt contract expires this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United will look to sell as many as 12 first-team players this summer, including England defender Harry Maguire, 30, Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, and France striker Anthony Martial, 27. (Mirror) external-link

The Red Devils are considering Valencia and Georgia's £45m-rated goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 22, as a replacement for De Gea. (Givemesport) external-link

Liverpool are willing to let 20-year-old Portuguese forward Fabio Carvalho leave on loan next season after just 632 first-team minutes this year. (90min) external-link

American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner is close to agreeing a takeover of Championship club Birmingham with plans to sell St Andrew's and build a new stadium. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham all had scouts at the Europa League quarter-final between Sporting Lisbon and Juventus on Thursday with the visitors' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 28, and Sporting's English winger Marcus Edwards, 24, and Portugal midfielder Pedro Goncalves, 24, among the players being assessed. (90min) external-link

Barcelona and Spain defender Marcos Alonso, 32, has no interest in leaving the club despite interest from Inter Milan. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 37, has received a contract offer from a Saudi Arabian club that would double his wages next season. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

