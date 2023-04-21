Last updated on .From the section Sport

Kelly Slater holds the record for being the youngest and oldest world champion in surfing

The future of 11-time world champion Kelly Slater is uncertain after he missed the World Surf League tour's mid-season cut on Saturday.

American Slater, 51, was eliminated in the last 32 at the Margaret River Pro in Western Australia.

The WSL introduced the controversial mid-season cut external-link in 2022 to slim down the field.

"It is what it is," Slater said on the WSL website. "I didn't feel stressed about the situation."

He added: "I was enjoying the day. It's a perfect day. Whatever, you know. We're breathing."

Widely regarded as the greatest professional surfer of all time, Slater can no longer compete on the WSL tour unless he is offered a wildcard for the second half of the season. There are two wildcards on offer for each remaining event.

Through those wildcards, he could collect enough points to finish in the top five and bid for a 12th title at at the end-of-season finals.

Alternatively, he could win back his WSL place if he competes in the second tier and finishes in the top 10, or by receiving a main tour wildcard.

Slater claimed his first world title in 1992 and his last in 2011, winning five straight tour titles between 1994 and 1998.