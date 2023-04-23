Monday's transfer gossip: Neymar, Messi, Koulibaly, Kane, Gvardiol, Hickey, Enrique, Pochettino
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paris St-Germain are considering selling Neymar this summer - with Chelsea and at least one other Premier League club pondering a move for the 31-year-old Brazil striker. (Mirror)
PSG striker Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona but the Spanish club need to raise £88m through player sales and activate another 'economic lever' in order to re-sign the 35-year-old Argentina captain. (Mail)
Tottenham striker Harry Kane is on Bayern Munich's shortlist this summer, although the 29-year-old England captain is believed to be reluctant to leave the Premier League. (Bild - in German)
Juventus are planning a move for Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, who is unhappy after just one season at Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Liverpool have cooled their interest in 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol as they believe Red Bull Leipzig's £80m valuation is too high. (Football Insider)
Manchester City are planning a move for Brentford's 20-year-old Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey, who is valued at £30m. (Sun)
Former Spain boss Luis Enrique is out of the running to become the new Chelsea manager. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea's players are excited by the prospect of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino becoming their new manager. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have registered an interest in Valencia's 20-year-old United States defender Yunus Musah. (90Min)
Chelsea have no interest in selling England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill, 20, this summer despite interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City. (Football Insider)
Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler is considering applying for the vacant manager's job at League Two Tranmere Rovers. (Sun)
Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Brighton are tracking Blackburn's highly rated England Under-19 midfielder Adam Wharton, 18. (Sun)
- Sunday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment