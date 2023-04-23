Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain are considering selling Neymar this summer - with Chelsea and at least one other Premier League club pondering a move for the 31-year-old Brazil striker. (Mirror) external-link

PSG striker Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona but the Spanish club need to raise £88m through player sales and activate another 'economic lever' in order to re-sign the 35-year-old Argentina captain. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is on Bayern Munich's shortlist this summer, although the 29-year-old England captain is believed to be reluctant to leave the Premier League. (Bild - in German) external-link

Juventus are planning a move for Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, who is unhappy after just one season at Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool have cooled their interest in 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol as they believe Red Bull Leipzig's £80m valuation is too high. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City are planning a move for Brentford's 20-year-old Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey, who is valued at £30m. (Sun) external-link

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique is out of the running to become the new Chelsea manager. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea's players are excited by the prospect of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino becoming their new manager. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have registered an interest in Valencia's 20-year-old United States defender Yunus Musah. (90Min) external-link

Chelsea have no interest in selling England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill, 20, this summer despite interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler is considering applying for the vacant manager's job at League Two Tranmere Rovers. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Brighton are tracking Blackburn's highly rated England Under-19 midfielder Adam Wharton, 18. (Sun) external-link

