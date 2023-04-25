Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool want to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer and the 27-year-old England international is open to the move. (Star) external-link

Chelsea will hold talks with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Inter Milan, and will ask the 29-year-old if he wants to revive his Blues career under prospective new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Interim Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is open to speaking to Pochettino about the Blues squad to help the expected transition to the Argentine taking charge be as smooth as possible. (Evening Standard) external-link

Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to swoop for Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, from Inter Milan and could use their Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, as part of the deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked with Liverpool, says he wants more first-team football at Bayern Munich next season and the 20-year-old will wait to see what happens at the German club. (Voetbal International - in Dutch) external-link

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will have a transfer budget of up to £150m to spend this summer. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle are monitoring Roma's Brazil centre-back Roger Ibanez, 24. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Newcastle will consider selling French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 26, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Reece James' injury record could prevent Real Madrid from following up their interest in Chelsea's England right-back and making an attempt to sign the 23-year-old. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are 'leaving no stone unturned' in their bid to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain but a deal will not be straightforward to complete. (90min) external-link

Manchester United are close to agreeing a new contract with long-serving Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, on reduced terms. (90min) external-link

Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign former England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 30, who has spent the season on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manchester United are ready to pay the 10m euro (£8.8m) release clause of Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, to sign the 28-year-old from Dinamo Zagreb. (Sportske Novosti - in Croatian) external-link

RB Leipzig have made a final contract extension offer to Spain forward Dani Olmo, whose current deal runs out in summer 2024, but the German club will look to sell the 24-year-old this summer if he chooses not to sign it. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has made a cheeky attempt to convince former Wales forward Gareth Bale, 33, to come out of retirement and play for the Red Dragons in League Two next season. (Wales Online) external-link

