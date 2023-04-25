Wednesday's transfer gossip: Phillips, Lukaku, Pochettino, Palhinha, Onana, Kepa, Gravenberch
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool want to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer and the 27-year-old England international is open to the move. (Star)
Chelsea will hold talks with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Inter Milan, and will ask the 29-year-old if he wants to revive his Blues career under prospective new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Interim Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is open to speaking to Pochettino about the Blues squad to help the expected transition to the Argentine taking charge be as smooth as possible. (Evening Standard)
Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to swoop for Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, this summer. (Football Insider)
Chelsea are interested in signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, from Inter Milan and could use their Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, as part of the deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked with Liverpool, says he wants more first-team football at Bayern Munich next season and the 20-year-old will wait to see what happens at the German club. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will have a transfer budget of up to £150m to spend this summer. (Sun)
Newcastle are monitoring Roma's Brazil centre-back Roger Ibanez, 24. (Nicolo Schira)
Newcastle will consider selling French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 26, this summer. (Football Insider)
Reece James' injury record could prevent Real Madrid from following up their interest in Chelsea's England right-back and making an attempt to sign the 23-year-old. (AS - in Spanish)
Barcelona are 'leaving no stone unturned' in their bid to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain but a deal will not be straightforward to complete. (90min)
Manchester United are close to agreeing a new contract with long-serving Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, on reduced terms. (90min)
Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign former England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 30, who has spent the season on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace. (Scottish Sun)
Manchester United are ready to pay the 10m euro (£8.8m) release clause of Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, to sign the 28-year-old from Dinamo Zagreb. (Sportske Novosti - in Croatian)
RB Leipzig have made a final contract extension offer to Spain forward Dani Olmo, whose current deal runs out in summer 2024, but the German club will look to sell the 24-year-old this summer if he chooses not to sign it. (Sky Sport Germany)
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has made a cheeky attempt to convince former Wales forward Gareth Bale, 33, to come out of retirement and play for the Red Dragons in League Two next season. (Wales Online)
- Tuesday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment