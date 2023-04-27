Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Nagelsmann, Casemiro, Kovacic, Gravenberch, Toney, Felix
Real Madrid officials will travel to Germany this week in a bid to convince Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, to join the Spanish club this summer. (Marca - in Spanish)
West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is at the top of Arsenal's transfer list this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 31, is a summer transfer target for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. (Kicker - in German)
Bayern boss Tuchel is also keen to re-unite with Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 28. (Sport1 - in German)
Bayern, though, have no intention of selling 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal. (CaughtOffside)
Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is at the top of a four-man shortlist to become Tottenham Hotspur's next manager but the German, 35, may prove too expensive for the Londoners. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Aston Villa are weighing up a move for Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, 27. (Football Insider)
Portugal forward Joao Felix will not return to Atletico Madrid in the summer, with the 23-year-old set to extend his loan deal at Chelsea. (Sun)
Brighton are closing in on deal to sign 21-year-old Brazilian striker Joao Pedro from Watford. (Fabrizio Romano)
Napoli will not trigger the 30m euro (£26.5m) option to buy to sign France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 26, from Tottenham on a permanent deal. (Nicolo Schira)
Manchester United are preparing a bid for Monaco's Brazilian right-back Vanderson, 21, but could face competition from several other Premier League sides. (RMC Sport via Sun)
AC Milan are monitoring the situation of Arsenal's 23-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson, who is yet to sign a new contract with the Gunners. (Calciomercato via Football Italia - in Italian)
AC Milan are also interested in Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27. (90min)
Brentford, Fulham and Brighton have all been scouting Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil, 25, who has scored 14 goals for Belgian leaders Genk this season. (Telegraph - subscription required)
