Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United will make a move for Paris-St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 31, if the Qatari bid, led by Sheikh Jassim, for the club is successful. (Sun) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, has opted to join Real Madrid but the deal is not done with the Spaniards only willing to pay 120m euros. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are expecting to receive a bid from Chelsea for England striker Harry Kane, 29, with their interest heightened by the expected appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager. (Talksport) external-link

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is adamant that he won't sell Kane to Manchester United or Chelsea, with the Red Devils having Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, and Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, on a list of alternatives. (Daily Mail) external-link

Former Tottenham, Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 33, has turned down a plea from Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to join the newly-promoted club in their return to the Football League. (Sky Sports) external-link

Brighton are preparing to make a move for Liverpool's James Milner, 37, with the former England midfielder out of contract in the summer. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are looking into a part-exchange deal for Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, but the Italians have no interest in Spain keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28. They do admire England defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, though. (Gazzetta - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea would prefer to sell Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 28, to a club outside the Premier League with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel interested in a reunion at Bayern Munich. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal are considering making a move for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, with the Gunners knowing their London rivals need to reduce their squad size. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is trying to encourage Eintracht Frankfurt forward and France team-mate Randal Kolo Muani, 24, to join the club this summer. (Christian Falk) external-link

Canada striker Jonathan David, 23, is expected to leave French club Lille this summer, which has alerted a number of clubs led by Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe) external-link

Arsenal could make a move to sign Belgium striker Lois Openda, 23, from French side Lens this summer, although Aston Villa are also keen. (Daily Mail) external-link

Everton are planning a move for Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell, 23, this summer regardless of whether they secure Premier League survival. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa all scouted Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, in Thursday's 2-1 defeat by Valencia. (90min.com) external-link

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are set to miss out on the singing of Rangers and Scotland midfielder Calum Adamson with the 15-year-old set to sign his first professional contract at the Glasgow club. (Daily Record via Mirror) external-link

