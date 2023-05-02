Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, could follow Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, to Saudi Arabia in a £320m-a-year move to the Gulf state after confirming he is leaving Paris St-Germain. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Saudi club Al-Hilal could be rivalled for Messi's signature by Major League soccer side Inter Miami, co-owned by former Manchester United and England superstar David Beckham. (Guardian) external-link

Real Madrid are in talks over a move for Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, but the German club say they have not yet received an offer from the Spanish giants. (Sky Germany external-link )

Sheikh Jassim has abandoned plans to buy Brazil forward Neymar, 31, if his Manchester United takeover is successful - instead targeting France trio Kylian Mbappe, 24, of Paris Saint-German, Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, 26, and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, 20. (Bild's Christian Falk external-link )

West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, Bayer Leverkusen's French forward Moussa Diaby, 23, and Crystal Palace pair Wilfried Zaha, 30, of the Ivory Coast and England's Marc Guehi, 22, are among Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's six-man summer wish-list. (Daily Mail) external-link

Tottenham have made former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso, 41, their top target to become Antonio Conte's successor after Julian Nagelsmann's wage demands put Spurs off the German. (Metro) external-link

Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst is keen to remain at Manchester United but the Red Devils have yet to open talks with the 30-year-old about staying at Old Trafford when his loan from Burnley expires. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Roma have placed a price tag of £35-40m on England forward Tammy Abraham, 25, ahead of expected summer interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Ligue 1 side Marseille will move to sign out-of-contract Crystal Palace playmaker Zaha if they qualify for the Champions League. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Newcastle could lure former Leeds winger Raphinha back to the Premier League with a £70m move for the Barcelona and Brazil man. (The Sun) external-link

