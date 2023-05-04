Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle United's owners are interested in Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 31, as they look to make a 'marquee' signing this summer. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are thought to be among the clubs keen on signing Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, when his PSG contract expires this summer. (Football London) external-link

Wolves could offer Barcelona 30m euros (£26.3m) plus Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, for Spain midfielder Ansu Fati, 20. (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona have turned their attention to signing Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, from Fiorentina, which could boost Arsenal's hopes of signing Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 24, from Real Sociedad. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are making good progress in talks over a new contract for England striker Marcus Rashford, 25, in hope of pairing him with Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs tracking Barcelona's Spain winger Ferran Torres, 23. (Talksport) external-link

Villa are considering a move for Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, as well as Torres. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Brighton are confident of signing former England midfielder James Milner, 37, this summer when his contract expires at Liverpool, who have stepped up their attempt to buy Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, from the Seagulls. (Guardian) external-link

Fulham will demand more than £50m this summer for 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, who is a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United are well placed to sign 22-year-old France midfielder Khephren Thuram from Nice, who will be open to bids of £60m this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Prospective Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will give Romelu Lukaku another chance to establish himself at the club when the Belgium striker, 29, returns from his loan at Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Harvey Barnes could follow fellow England midfielder James Maddison by leaving Leicester this summer, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa thought to be tracking the 25-year-old. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are concerned about losing Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek, 28, this summer, as well as their captain and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Reiss Nelson has rejected the first new contract proposal made by Arsenal, with many clubs in England and also abroad interested in a potential free transfer for the English winger, 23. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester City are close to finalising a new contract for versatile English defender Rico Lewis, 18. (90min) external-link

Republic of Ireland centre-half Andrew Omobamidele, 20, has attracted interest from European clubs including AC Milan and Nice and is rated at £20m by his club Norwich City. (Irish Independent) external-link

West Ham have identified former Tottenham target Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes and the Portuguese coach, currently boss of French side Lille, is interested in the job should Moyes leave. (Sun) external-link

Back page of the Times