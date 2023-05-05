Saturday's gossip: Rice, Martinez, Onana, Nagelsmann, Bellingham, Frimpong
West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. (ESPN)
Chelsea are exploring a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer. The 25-year-old Argentina international is also a target for Manchester United. (Football Insider)
Chelsea want to make Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, their number one next season and remain confident of recruiting Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, is interested in the vacant Tottenham job after holding talks with the Premier League club. (Sky Germany).
Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, will sign a six-year contract with Real Madrid this summer, which will make him the second-highest earner at the Spanish giants after 32-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard. (SER Deportivos, via Mail)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to sign 22-year-old Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. (Mirror)
Manchester United are not planning to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal. The 30-year-old Netherlands forward joined on loan from Burnley in January. (Manchester Evening News)
Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 37, is set to extend his Real Madrid contract until 2024. (Relevo - in Spanish)
Manchester City are closing in on on a deal to sign England Under-16s goalkeeper Spike Brits from AFC Wimbledon. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal are tracking 23-year-old Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia centre-back Josip Sutalo. (Evening Standard)
Wolves are interested in a £25m deal for Coventry City's Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, 24. (TalkSPORT)
Burnley and Leeds are also tracking Gyokeres. (Football League World)
