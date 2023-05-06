Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham want to sign Manchester City and England's 27-year-old midfielder Kalvin Phillips and right-back Kyle Walker, 32. (90min) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal - a deal which would see Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, 33, leave the club. (Sky Sports) external-link

PSG want Messi to stay and have presented him with the best financial offer available to him from a Champions League club. (Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25, is set to sign a new deal at Newcastle which would make him the highest-paid player in the club's history. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus want to sign English forward Mason Greenwood, 21, on loan from Manchester United. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, is a prime target for Liverpool. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Brighton's 24-year-old midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, a World Cup winner with Argentina, is "very keen" on joining Liverpool. (Football Insider) external-link

Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, would consider leaving Barcelona this summer. Arsenal want the ex-Leeds player, with Chelsea and Newcastle also interested. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham may have to pay Bayern Munich £10m in compensation to secure Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's top choice. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester City and Arsenal both want to sign AC Milan and Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer, 25. (FootballTransfers) external-link

Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, has yet to discuss his future with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. Sabitzer is currently on loan at Manchester United. (Sky Germany, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, 38, is set to leave Japanese side Vissel Kobe in the summer. (Nikkan Sports - in Japanese) external-link

Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 28, is a target for West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leicester. (Team Talk) external-link

Ex-Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is a contender to replace Chris Wilder as head coach of Watford. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City want to open new contract talks with 20-year-old midfielder James McAtee after he played a key role in Sheffield United's promotion while on loan at Bramall Lane. (Mail on Sunday) external-link