Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are confident of finalising a deal to sign Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32. (90min) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing a move to sign Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23, from Juventus. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham have asked Barcelona to name their price for Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool have not made contact with Brighton over a move for 24-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (Athletic) external-link

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Serie A champions will not sell 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs, this summer. (Cinque Minuti, via Mail) external-link

Former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, will leave Chelsea - and wants to return to Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Aston Villa are willing to pay Fulham's £60m asking price to sign 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha from the London club. (Football Insider) external-link

Portugal international Joao Cancelo's agent has met with Barcelona about the club signing the Manchester City defender, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, on a season-long loan with an option to buy the 28-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Name the Premier League player quiz Think you know your Premier League players? Then put that knowledge to the test

Manchester City will look at a move for Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked with Liverpool, if they miss out on bringing in England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror) external-link

Belgium forward Eden Hazard intends to see out the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, despite the 32-year-old struggling for first-team football at the Spanish club. (Cadena Cope, via Marca) external-link

Roma have agreed a deal with France midfielder Houssem Aouar which will see the 24-year-old join the Italian club in the summer when his contract at Lyon runs out. (Sky Sports Italia - in Italian) external-link

Adam Lallana played a key role in convincing his former team-mate James Milner to join Brighton from Liverpool. The 37-year-old ex-England midfielder is closing in on a deal to join the Seagulls. (Football Insider) external-link

Brentford want to sign Liverpool and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 24. (Sun) external-link

Monday's i Sport