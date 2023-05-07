Monday's gossip: Gundogan, Vlahovic, Kessie, Mac Allister, Aubameyang
Barcelona are confident of finalising a deal to sign Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32. (90min)
Aston Villa are preparing a move to sign Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23, from Juventus. (Football Insider)
Tottenham have asked Barcelona to name their price for Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26. (Sport - in Spanish)
Liverpool have not made contact with Brighton over a move for 24-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (Athletic)
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Serie A champions will not sell 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs, this summer. (Cinque Minuti, via Mail)
Former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, will leave Chelsea - and wants to return to Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano)
Aston Villa are willing to pay Fulham's £60m asking price to sign 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha from the London club. (Football Insider)
Portugal international Joao Cancelo's agent has met with Barcelona about the club signing the Manchester City defender, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, on a season-long loan with an option to buy the 28-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester City will look at a move for Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked with Liverpool, if they miss out on bringing in England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror)
Belgium forward Eden Hazard intends to see out the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, despite the 32-year-old struggling for first-team football at the Spanish club. (Cadena Cope, via Marca)
Roma have agreed a deal with France midfielder Houssem Aouar which will see the 24-year-old join the Italian club in the summer when his contract at Lyon runs out. (Sky Sports Italia - in Italian)
Adam Lallana played a key role in convincing his former team-mate James Milner to join Brighton from Liverpool. The 37-year-old ex-England midfielder is closing in on a deal to join the Seagulls. (Football Insider)
Brentford want to sign Liverpool and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 24. (Sun)
