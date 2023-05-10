The 2022-23 season is coming to an end, with many players set to be available on free transfers at the end of their contracts.

Find out who has been let go with our collation of club released/retained lists.

Confirmed signings can be found on our transfers page.

You can also catch up with what the papers are saying in today's gossip column.

Championship

Stoke

League One

Derby

Lincoln

Morecambe

Oxford

Plymouth

League Two

AFC Wimbledon

Barrow

Newport

Sutton

Tranmere

National League

Collated news

Released players archive

2022 - 2021

The page covers players released by Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Premiership clubs. Unless otherwise stated, player contracts run until 1 July. Players who reject contract offers subsequent to a retained list being announced are not included.