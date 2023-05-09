Wednesday's gossip: Ramos, Kante, Felix, Rice, Gyokeres, Saka
Manchester United have held talks with Benfica over a deal worth up to £100m, including add-ons, for Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Mirror)
Chelsea hope the potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager could help persuade France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea are ready to offer 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 24, as makeweights in a deal to turn 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix's loan from Atletico Madrid into a permanent deal. (Standard)
Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the signature of Declan Rice after being impressed with the 24-year-old England midfielder's performance for West Ham against the Red Devils on Sunday. (Sun)
West Ham are interested in Coventry City's 24-year-old Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres. (Mirror)
Arsenal are hopeful England winger Bukayo Saka, 21, will sign a new five-year contract worth £300,000 a week before the end of the season. (TalkSPORT)
Newcastle are among a number of Premier League clubs set to rival Inter Milan and Juventus for the signature of Monza's 24-year-old Brazilian full-back Carlos Augusto. (Calciomercato)
Liverpool are in advanced talks to appoint German Jorg Schmadtke their new sporting director. (Mail)
Fulham manager Marco Silva has a £6m release clause in his contract with West Ham considering an approach for the 45-year-old Portuguese should they decide to sack Scot David Moyes at the end of the season. (Mail)
David de Gea has agreed a new contract with Manchester United on reduced terms but there is no guarantee the 32-year-old Spain goalkeeper will be the club's number one. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Former England midfielder James Milner, 37, rejected an offer from Everton in favour of joining Brighton once his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Football Insider)
Chelsea Women expect 30-year-old Denmark midfielder Pernille Harder and Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson, 29, to leave for Bayern Munich on free transfers when their contracts expire this summer. (Standard)
Former West Brom and Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is in advanced talks to become Watford manager. (Athletic - subscription required)
