Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, has an offer to play in Saudi Arabia next season and triple his current salary at Spurs. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle have revived their interest in Leicester's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 23, even if it initially means a loan deal. (90min) external-link

Tottenham want to secure a replacement for former managing director Fabio Paratici before finalising plans to bring in a new manager. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City have turned their attention to Chelsea's 29-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic as an alternative to England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who is set to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are poised to sign Hannover 96's 34-year-old former Germany international Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup goalkeeper. (Bild - in German) external-link

Napoli have increased their asking price for Victor Osimhen to €160m (£139m) in anticipation of a bidding war for the 24-year-old Nigeria striker. (Il Matino - in Italian) external-link

AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, has signed a new five-year contract with the Italian club. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Name the Premier League player quiz Think you know your Premier League players? Then put that knowledge to the test

Liverpool are ready to meet the 60m euro (£52m) release clause for Sporting Lisbon's 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Inter Milan's 25-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez. (Football Insider) external-link

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 24, is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Arsenal. (ESPN) external-link

Sunderland are planning to offer Jack Clarke a new contract to fend off interest from Crystal Palace and Brentford in the 22-year-old English forward. (Teamtalk) external-link

Barcelona's 26-year-old Brazilian forward Raphinha, who has been linked with Newcastle, has rubbished claims he is open to a move away from the Nou Camp this summer. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Express back page