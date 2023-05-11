Last updated on .From the section Football

After Manchester City's 4-1 win over Premier League title rivals Arsenal in April, former Blues winger Shaun Wright-Phillips used social media to tease his father, who scored 185 goals for the Gunners

Ian Wright and Shaun Wright-Phillips will become the first father and son punditry team to appear on Match of the Day on Saturday.

Arsenal legend Wright, a regular pundit on the show, will be joined by son Wright-Phillips, who had two spells with Manchester City.

The pair will join Gary Lineker in the studio to review highlights from Saturday's Premier League fixtures.

Match of the Day will be on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 22:00 BST on Saturday.

The programme has moved for this weekend from BBC One, which is broadcasting the Eurovision Song Contest, being held in Liverpool.

Saturday is a big day for teams at the top and bottom of the Premier League - the day's six fixtures are: Leeds v Newcastle, Aston Villa v Tottenham, Southampton v Fulham, Manchester United v Wolves and Chelsea v Nottingham Forest.