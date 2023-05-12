Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, but Arsenal remain favourites to sign him. (Guardian) external-link

Marseille and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 24, could replace Rice at West Ham.(Mirror) external-link

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Aston Villa's Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, with Tottenham also in the market for a new keeper. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea will allow 38-year-old Brazil defender Thiago Silva to rejoin Fluminense this summer. (Telegraph - subscription) external-link

Manchester United have opened talks with Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae. Liverpool and Paris St-Germain are also interested in the 26-year-old. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid.(90min) external-link

Tottenham are expected to complete the permanent signing of Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski, 23, from Juventus this summer. (PA via Independent) external-link

Tottenham are ready to make Roma's Brazil defender Roger Ibanez, 24, their first summer signing. (La Repubblica via Four Four Two) external-link

Brighton are close to agreeing a deal to sign Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, 27, when his Borussia Dortmund contract expires at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig's 23-year-old French defender Mohamed Simakan, who signed a new contract in December. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham and Manchester United must pay £40m if they want to sign Spain keeper David Raya, 27, from Brentford this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Newcastle could bid £30m for Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old French forward Amine Adli, although they expect competition from Bayern Munich and AC Milan. (Guardian) external-link

Nottingham Forest's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, has been offered to Besiktas when his contract expires in the summer. (Nottingham Post) external-link

