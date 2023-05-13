Close menu

Sunday's transfer gossip: Pochettino, Mount, Mac Allister, Walker, Onana, Neves, Bellingham

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Mauricio Pochettino is tipped to be the new Chelsea manager

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed terms to take over at Chelsea this summer. (Telegraph) external-link

Pochettino wants Mason Mount to stay at Stamford Bridge, although the 24-year-old England midfielder only has one year left on his contract and has not been offered an extension. (Mail)external-link

Liverpool are ready to end the race for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister with a £70m deal for the Brighton and Argentina midfielder. (Mirror)external-link

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker, 32, is ready to reject interest from abroad and see out the final 12 months of his contract at Etihad Stadium. (Sun)external-link

Manchester United and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, 25, is in line for a pay rise this summer as soon as the club's ownership issues are resolved. (Sun)external-link

Everton would be willing to accept £50m for Belgium defender Amadou Onana if they are relegated from the Premier League this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26. (Talksport)external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham reportedly rejected a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City as he did not want to move to a 'plastic club'. (FourFourTwo)external-link

Aston Villa are keen on Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 27, and Barcelona's Spain forward Ferran Torres, 23. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

But Torres has insisted he wants to stay with Barcelona and has had no contact with Villa. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich's Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 20, this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

The president of Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel has refused to comment on speculation surrounding a move for Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted the quality of player the Old Trafford club can sign has increased over the past year. (90 Min)external-link

Atletico Madrid are in talks with Racing Club de Montevideo over a move for Uruguayan centre-back Santiago Mourino, 21. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Highly rated Liverpool defender Isaac Mabaya, 18, has signed a new contract with the club. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Manchester City are close to completing a deal to sign England Under-16s goalkeeper Spike Brits, 15, from AFC Wimbledon. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Sunday Telegraph
Sunday Telegraph sports pages

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport