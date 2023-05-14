Monday's transfer gossip: Rabiot, Mbappe, Pochettino, Caceido, Mac Allister, Weghorst
Manchester United are back in the hunt for midfielder Adrien Rabiot as the 28-year-old Frenchman approaches the end of his contract at Juventus. (L'Equipe - in French)
Real Madrid remain interested in signing French striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain but will not pay a transfer fee for the 24-year-old. (Marca- in Spanish)
Mauricio Pochettino is set to sign a three-year deal to become Chelsea's new head coach. (Telegraph)
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is expecting Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, to leave the club this summer. (Metro)
Dutch striker Wout Weghorst will hold talks with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany once his loan spell ends at Manchester United. (Sun)
Crystal Palace are interested in signing Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 26, this summer. (Football Insider)
Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign RB Leipzig's 23-year-old French defender Mohamed Simakan. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
AC Milan remain keen to keep Real Madrid's on-loan Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 23, at the club next season. (Calciomercato)
Thiago Silva's wife Belle has confirmed that the 38-year-old Brazilian defender intends to stay at Chelsea next season. (Evening Standard)
Paris St-Germain are set to make their loan deal for French striker Hugo Ekitike, 20, permanent but Eintracht Frankfurt remain interested in the player. (L'Equipe - in French)