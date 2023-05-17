Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are preparing a £92m offer for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, which would be a club record transfer for the Gunners. (The Telegraph) external-link

Bayern Munich are also interested in Rice with boss Thomas Tuchel looking to refresh his midfield. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also interested in signing Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but Arsenal fear City will be reluctant to do business with them this summer. (Talksport) external-link

Paris St-Germain want to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, 28, after failing to land the Portugal midfielder last summer, with the latest fee believed to be about £70m. (The Telegraph) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep outgoing English midfielder James Milner, 37, and offered the veteran a coaching role at the club. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Napoli's 26-year-old South Korea defender Kim Min-jae. (Il Mattino, via Metro) external-link

Arsenal and Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard is set to sign a new deal with the club, with the 24-year-old's current contract set to run out in 2025. (90min) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will still be in charge of the German club next season after the former Liverpool midfielder had been linked with Tottenham's vacant manager position. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga, 23, could be interested in a move to Burnley to be reunited with manager Vincent Kompany, who coached the Belgian at Anderlecht. (Express) external-link

Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha is considering staying at Crystal Palace, with the 30-year-old's contract expiring this summer. (Talksport external-link )

Barcelona will make a fresh attempt to sign Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 24, this summer after Arsenal reportedly failed with a £53m bid in January. (Express) external-link

Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 31, wants to stay at Bayern Munich despite his bust-up with team-mate Leroy Sane in April. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was Chelsea's first choice to replace Graham Potter, according to the German's agent. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

