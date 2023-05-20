Close menu

Sunday's gossip: Mac Allister, Kimmich, Gundogan, Cancelo, Scammaca, Tierney

Gossip

Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have almost agreed personal terms with Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, although a deal is not yet done. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has told the club's board to block any bids for Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma, 26, with Mac Allister and 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo set to leave the Seagulls this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in a summer move for Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 28. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester City will offer Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, a new deal until June 2024 with an option for a further season, amid interest from Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romanoexternal-link)

West Ham boss David Moyes is planning to leave the club at the end of the season. (Football Insider)external-link

Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo is being monitored by Barcelona, with Bayern Munich unlikely to extend the 28-year-old's loan stay. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

However, City are keen to do a swap deal with Bayern Munich for Kimmich that would allow the Bundesliga giants to keep Cancelo. (Mirror)external-link

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, this summer, with Manchester City and Aston Villa also interested. (Football Insider)external-link

Chelsea want to make a summer move for Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, who is valued at around £40m. (Givemesport)external-link

West Ham are willing to let Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca return to Serie A just one year after joining from Sassuolo, with AC Milan keeping tabs on the 24-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

