Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich see Declan Rice as the perfect defensive midfielder for them but are aware that Arsenal are also trying to sign the England midfielder, 24. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

Manchester United are in talks to over a deal to sign Brazil forward Neymar, 31, from Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Man United are also trying to complete a deal for Napoli's Kim Min-jae, 26, as PSG are interested in the South Korea defender too. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona want to sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, from Wolves this summer but the move depends on whether Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, leaves Barca first. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

If Arsenal are unable to sign Rice, they have lined up Neves, Real Sociedad's Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 24, and Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, as alternatives. (Mail) external-link

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, says his future will be decided before Arsenal's final game of the season, with the Gunners in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a £13m move. (Standard) external-link

AC Milan have made Arsenal's Folarin Balogun their top transfer target after the American striker, 21, impressed on loan at Reims this season, but they would face competition from RB Leipzig. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Vinicius Jr has no plans to leave Real Madrid, despite the Brazil winger, 22, falling victim to more racist abuse from rival fans. (90min) external-link

Liverpool have joined the long list of clubs interested in signing England defender Marc Guehi, 22, from Crystal Palace. (Mail) external-link

Name the Premier League player How will you do in Tuesday's Premier League quiz?

Liverpool are close to agreeing terms with 24-year-old Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United are willing to let Anthony Martial leave after running out of patience with the France forward, 27. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich have told Manchester United they will have to pay about £22m to sign on-loan Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, on a permanent deal this summer. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

Nottingham Forest are keen to keep hold of Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 36, and Brazil left-back Renan Lodi, 24, who have been on loan from Paris St-Germain and Atletico Madrid, respectively. (90min) external-link

Forest are also interested in Monza's Italian goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham face paying Feyenoord more than £6m in compensation to make Arne Slot their new coach and appoint two of his assistants. (Mail) external-link

Back page of the Daily Star