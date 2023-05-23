Wednesday's gossip: Maddison, Rice, Gundogan, Alvarez, Kane, Kudus, Ronaldo, Slot
Arsenal are prepared to sell as many as eight first-team players this summer, with Leicester City's England midfielder James Maddison, 26, and West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, among their targets. (Mirror)
The Gunners are interested in pursuing a deal for Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan if the 32-year-old cannot agree a new contract with Manchester City. (ESPN)
Bayern Munich have identified Manchester City's Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, 23, as a possible summer transfer target. (Bild - in German)
Manchester United are considering signing two new centre-forwards - but there is not huge confidence at the club that a deal with Tottenham will be possible for England captain Harry Kane, 29. (90min)
Ajax's Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United, has rejected a contract extension at the club and his agent believes "now is the right time" for the 22-year-old to leave. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)
Everton plan to sell 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana for £60m to fund their summer transfer plans. (Football Insider)
France centre-back Jules Kounde has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club his summer, however the La Liga side would only consider offers in the region of 80m euros (£69.4m) for the 24-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish)
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo already wants to leave Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and could look for a return to Europe. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Juventus have reiterated that 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic is not for sale following a points deduction which is likely to see the club miss out on Champions League football. (90min)
Turkish club Fenerbahce are leading the race to sign Belgium striker Divock Origi from AC Milan, who are willing to sell the 28-year-old just one year after his move from Liverpool. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Tottenham are considering making an approach to Feyenoord for manager Arne Slot. (Guardian)
Slot will become the new Spurs manager if his agent can negotiate an exit from his Feyenoord contract on Wednesday. (Mail)
Tottenham have given Slot assurances he would be in control of transfers. (Football Insider)
Newcastle United will hold a transfer summit this week to finalise the club's targets, however wage restrictions are likely to hinder their ability to sign numerous elite players. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Bidders for Manchester United are hopeful of an announcement over a preferred bidder as early as Friday. (Independent)
