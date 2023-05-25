Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United want to sign 29-year-old Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24-year-old West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, 24, this summer, with the former the main priority of the three England internationals. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United's pursuit of Mount could see Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, leave Old Trafford this summer along with Scott McTominay, with Newcastle and West Ham interested in the 26-year-old Scotland midfielder. (Sun) external-link

United have opened talks with the mother and agent of Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the intention of signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Tottenham are strongly considering Celtic's Australian boss Ange Postecoglou as a candidate for their managerial position after Arne Slot decided to remain at Feyenoord. (Independent) external-link

Spurs have also reached out to former Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, with ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter and former Spain head coach Luis Enrique also on the club's shortlist. (Football Transfers) external-link

However, Enrique has also emerged as the frontrunner to replace Paris St-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, but his former club Manchester City are not in the running to sign the Southampton midfielder. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26, plus Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, are key targets for Newcastle United this summer as they look to strengthen their squad for the Champions League next season. (i Sport) external-link

AC Milan have made Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, a priority target this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Name the Premier League players Can you name these Premier League players?

Fulham are in talks with the representatives of Brazilian forward Willian to extend the 34-year-old's stay at Craven Cottage for another season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Everton have approached Botafogo head coach Luis Castro, 61, as they discuss replacing Sean Dyche as manager this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Paris St-Germain have made a bid for Sporting Lisbon and Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with Chelsea also in the race for the 22-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Argentina forward Angel di Maria is set to leave Juventus as a free agent this summer, with a number of MLS and Saudi Arabian clubs keen on a move for the 35-year-old. (90min) external-link

Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 24, is in the final stages of negotiations to sign new long-term deal at Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle and Aston Villa are among the clubs keeping tabs on Swansea City and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Azeem Abdulai, 20. (Mail) external-link

Spain full-back Ona Batlle, 23, has agreed to join Barcelona when her Manchester United contract expires this summer. (90min) external-link

Brazil defender Rafaelle Souza, 31, will leave Arsenal this summer after 18 months at the club. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Daily Mail back page