Sunday's gossip: Rashford, Bellingham, Lukaku, Neves, Solomon, Hee-chan, Saka, Carvalho
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects England striker Marcus Rashford to extend his contract with the Old Trafford club, with the 25-year-old's current deal running out at the end of the 2023-24 season. (Viaplay, via Manchester Evening News)
Real Madrid will sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund for a deal worth £87m plus a potential £21m in add-ons. (Sunday Mirror)
Prospective new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to assess Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, whose loan at Inter Milan from the Blues ends this summer, but the 30-year-old wants to stay at the Italian club. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Liverpool have asked to be kept informed about the situation of Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, who is entering the final 12 months of his deal with Wolves and been heavily linked with Barcelona. (Football Insider)
Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Roma could look at 27-year-old Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan as the Midlands club may have to sell players to meet financial fair play (FFP) rules. (Sunday Mirror)
Tottenham are looking at making a move for Israel winger Manor Solomon, who has been playing for Fulham, after Fifa said the 23-year-old could leave Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Arsenal are considering a move for 22-year-old French right-back Sacha Boey, who plays for Turkish club Galatasaray. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required)
Arsenal refused to put a release clause in 21-year-old England winger Bukayo Saka's new contract and instead gave him a shorter deal than had been expected, which runs until 2027. (Mail on Sunday)
Burnley are monitoring the situation of Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho and are open to a permanent or loan move for the 20-year-old Portuguese. (Football Insider)
Belgium striker Divock Origi is set to leave AC Milan and, while clubs in Turkey are interested in the 28-year-old, the former Liverpool forward would prefer a return to the Premier League. (Il Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia)
Brighton are in talks to sign American goalkeeper Brian Schwake, 21, from Scottish club Livingston with Spain stopper Robert Sanchez, 25, considering his future with the Seagulls. (Mail on Sunday)
Andoni Iraola, previously a target for Leeds United, is to leave his role as Rayo Vallecano coach. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
- Saturday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment