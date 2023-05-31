Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle have offered Bruno Guimaraes a £200,000-a-week deal to ward off interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona and make the Brazil midfielder, 25, their highest-paid player. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool are in talks with Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, over personal terms and hope to complete his signing from Brighton next week. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Joao Felix has been offered to Newcastle on a loan deal by parent club Atletico Madrid just days after Chelsea opted not to sign the 23-year-old Portugal forward on a permanent transfer. (Mail) external-link

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, has agreed to leave Chelsea for AC Milan as the Serie A club prepare a £13m offer for the England midfielder. (La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sun) external-link

England captain Harry Kane, 29, only wants to sign for Manchester United this summer, rather than move abroad, but is willing to run down his contract and leave Tottenham as a free agent next year. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid could move for Kane should French striker Karim Benzema, 35, accept a big-money offer to play in Saudi Arabia. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham will step up their interest in managerial target Ange Postecoglou after his Celtic side have played in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. (Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea will look to sell Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, who was a £33m signing from Napoli last summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea have also given permission for Manchester City to open talks with their Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United, Barcelona and Inter Milan are interested in signing France full-back Benjamin Pavard, 27, who does not want to renew his contract at Bayern Munich when it expires in 2024. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabia FA, says he would "personally" like to see Al-Hilal-linked Argentine Lionel Messi, 35, play in their Pro League and "complete the great leap" made by Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, following the Portugal forward's move to Al Nassr in January. (SSC via Goal) external-link

Sam Allardyce's tenure as Leeds manager is expected to end on Thursday, when the former Bolton and West Ham boss is due to meet with the club's hierarchy. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal have offered to triple William Saliba's wages in a new contract worth £120,000 a week, but fear losing the 22-year-old France centre-back to Paris St-Germain. (Sun) external-link

