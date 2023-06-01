Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Inter Miami have offered Lionel Messi 50m euros per year (£42.9m) to spend four seasons in the MLS after the Argentina forward, 35, leaves Paris St-Germain this summer. (Sport) external-link

France forward Karim Benzema, 35, will join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad when his Real Madrid contract expires this month. (ESPN) external-link

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 37, has also told Real Madrid he intends to accept an offer of 120m euros (£103m) to play in Saudi Arabia for the next three seasons. (Okdiario via Sport) external-link

Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Mirror) external-link

West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer to stay in the Premier League this summer as he prepares to snub a move to Bayern Munich, with Arsenal and Manchester United most keen on the 24-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29, from Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic's Australian boss Ange Postecoglou could be confirmed as Tottenham's new manager as early as next week. (Sun) external-link

English manager Sam Allardyce, 68, will not get a new deal to stay at Leeds after failing to keep them up in his four games in charge. (Telegraph) external-link

Double chasers desperate to destroy Treble dream Why whoever lifts the FA Cup on Saturday will have even more to celebrate than usual

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo is highly unlikely to make his loan move to Bayern Munich permanent this summer and the Portugal full-back, 29, does not want to play in England anymore - for City or Premier League runners-up Arsenal. (Abendzeitung - in German) external-link

Bayern are set to entertain offers for Germany wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, both 27, this summer, as well as Senegal forward Sadio Mane - just a year after signing the 31-year-old from Liverpool. (Mail via Bild) external-link

Chelsea have turned down a £30m bid from Brighton for 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who has spent the season on loan with the Seagulls. (Mail) external-link

Inter Milan are pushing hard to sign Chelsea's English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, 23. (Standard) external-link

Atalanta want a fee of 60m euros (about £52m) this summer in order to part with Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old Denmark striker who has been targeted by Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves have joined West Ham, Newcastle and Aston Villa on the trail of Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona want to sell Spain forward Ansu Fatu this summer, but the 20-year-old is currently against a promised move to Wolves, in exchange for 30m euros (£26m) plus their Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26. (Sport) external-link

Napoli are ready to go head to head with AC Milan for Arsenal's 21-year-old American forward Folarin Balogun in the summer transfer window. (Mirror) external-link

Spain forward Marco Asensio, 27, has decided to join Paris St-Germain when his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Mirror back page