Manager Carlo Ancelotti has told Real Madrid's board he wants to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29. (The Athletic)
Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal hope to announce the signing of Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, on 6 June. (SPORT)
Chelsea are confident of completing a deal to sign 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon. (Fabrizio Romano)
Paris St-Germain are considering a move for Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 25. (Goal)
Liverpool are eyeing a move for Fulham and Netherlands right-back Kenny Tete, 27. (Sun)
Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, is set to complete the final details on a move to Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano)
Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, says it is the "end of an era" and hopes to find "a project where I thrive" amid links with a move away from the club. (Nice Matin - via Evening Standard)
Leeds United have shortlisted Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson in the search for their next manager. (Football Insider)
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will block any approach from Real Madrid for his German striker Kai Havertz, 23. (AS - via Metro)
The chance to play Champions League football has proven key in Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount's decision to join Manchester United over Liverpool. (Football Insider)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has remained tight-lipped over his future despite strong links with a move to Tottenham. (Evening Standard)
Ajax defender and Manchester United target Jurrien Timber, 21, was spotted attending the Red Devils' FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City. (Talksport)
Aston Villa are in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a move for 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Pedro Gonçalves. (A Bola - via Sport Witness)
Newcastle are closing in on Gambia and OB Odense winger Yankuba Minteh. (Sun)
Brighton will complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, 27, next week. (Fabrizio Romano)
