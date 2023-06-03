Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has told Real Madrid's board he wants to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29. (The Athletic) external-link

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal hope to announce the signing of Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, on 6 June. (SPORT) external-link

Chelsea are confident of completing a deal to sign 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Paris St-Germain are considering a move for Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 25. (Goal) external-link

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Fulham and Netherlands right-back Kenny Tete, 27. (Sun) external-link

Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, is set to complete the final details on a move to Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, says it is the "end of an era" and hopes to find "a project where I thrive" amid links with a move away from the club. (Nice Matin - via Evening Standard) external-link

Leeds United have shortlisted Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson in the search for their next manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will block any approach from Real Madrid for his German striker Kai Havertz, 23. (AS - via Metro) external-link

The chance to play Champions League football has proven key in Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount's decision to join Manchester United over Liverpool. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has remained tight-lipped over his future despite strong links with a move to Tottenham. (Evening Standard) external-link

Ajax defender and Manchester United target Jurrien Timber, 21, was spotted attending the Red Devils' FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City. (Talksport) external-link

Aston Villa are in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a move for 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Pedro Gonçalves. (A Bola - via Sport Witness) external-link

Newcastle are closing in on Gambia and OB Odense winger Yankuba Minteh. (Sun) external-link

Brighton will complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, 27, next week. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

