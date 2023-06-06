Last updated on .From the section Sport

British tenpin bowler Verity Crawley competes on the Professional Women's Bowling Association Pro Tour

British tenpin bowler Verity Crawley says her win on the women's professional tour in the United States is "monumental" after a recent "low point" in her career.

The 28-year-old defeated Birgit Noreiks in the title match at the PWBA external-link Grand Rapids Classic in Michigan to claim her second win since turning pro in 2017.

"It's a phenomenal feeling," she told BBC Sport.

"This win solidifies that I am on the right path and telling my own story."

She added: "I have often questioned why I haven't won more and wondered if I am doing the wrong things in practice."

Crawley, from Bournemouth in Dorset, earned $10,000 (£8,060) in prize money following her victory in the city of Wyoming.

She said it was a rewarding experience after a slow start to the 2023 season.

"My first three events were a real disappointment," Crawley added. "I was at a low point after a very bad performance in the third event of the year."

'You have to experience the low to get the high'

The former European Youth Champion flew back home to England to visit family after struggling in the early stages of the 2023 Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) campaign.

The competition attracts the world's best professional bowlers and she believes her decision to have a break from the sport helped her get back on track.

"I went home prior to the Grand Rapids Classic to meet my three-week-old niece," she added.

"I practiced with my coach and spent some time in the sun with my family.

"It was the reset that I needed and when I was on my flight back to the US I was just genuinely happy - my heart felt full."

Crawley believes her return to the winners' circle can help springboard her to success in the second and third events of the PWBA Great Lakes Classic series.

"My win shows that anything is possible," she said.

"One, two or three bad performances doesn't define you.

"Sometimes you have to experience the low to get the high."