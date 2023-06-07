Last updated on .From the section Gossip

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, is edging closer to joining Manchester United on a five-year deal from Napoli. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

But Newcastle might hijack the deal having held talks with Kim, who has a £42m release clause that becomes active on 1 July. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa are interested in signing Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Villa have also made a formal offer to sign 26-year-old Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres. (Mirror) external-link

Bayern Munich are still hopeful of persuading Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, to join them despite interest from Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are poised to make an approach for RB Leipzig's Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21. (90min) external-link

Real Madrid agree deal to sign Jude Bellingham From humble beginnings to shining on football's biggest stages

Al-Hilal made a final attempt to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi by offering the 35-year-old 500m euros a season. (Helena Condis Edo) external-link

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 36, is set to leave Gremio and join Inter Miami alongside former Barcelona team-mates Messi and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34. (90min) external-link

Inter Miami's Dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsman, 32, says the American club "is not ready" for the arrival of Messi. (ESPN, via Express US) external-link

Chelsea's France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, has completed a medical after agreeing to join Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal worth 100m euros (£86m) per season. (Guardian) external-link

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, is ready to snub a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Manchester United. (Talksport) external-link

AC Milan are still keen on signing England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, with talks continuing over a potential move from Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a target for AC Milan and Inter Milan, with the 21-year-old American set to leave this summer after impressing on loan at Reims. (Mail) external-link

Brighton are preparing a club-record £40m bid to sign English centre-back Levi Colwill after the 20-year-old impressed on loan from Chelsea last season. (90min) external-link

Manchester United are closing in on a surprise transfer for Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi, 25. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Luton Town have joined the race to sign versatile Jamaica defender Joel Latibeaudiere, 23, on a free transfer from Swansea City. (Football Insider) external-link

Back page of Daily Mail