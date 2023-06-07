Thursday's gossip: Kim, Maguire, Torres, Kane, Gvardiol, Messi, Suarez, Disasi
South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, is edging closer to joining Manchester United on a five-year deal from Napoli. (Nicolo Schira)
But Newcastle might hijack the deal having held talks with Kim, who has a £42m release clause that becomes active on 1 July. (Sun)
Aston Villa are interested in signing Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 30, this summer. (Football Insider)
Villa have also made a formal offer to sign 26-year-old Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres. (Mirror)
Bayern Munich are still hopeful of persuading Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, to join them despite interest from Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester City are poised to make an approach for RB Leipzig's Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21. (90min)
Al-Hilal made a final attempt to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi by offering the 35-year-old 500m euros a season. (Helena Condis Edo)
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 36, is set to leave Gremio and join Inter Miami alongside former Barcelona team-mates Messi and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34. (90min)
Inter Miami's Dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsman, 32, says the American club "is not ready" for the arrival of Messi. (ESPN, via Express US)
Chelsea's France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, has completed a medical after agreeing to join Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal worth 100m euros (£86m) per season. (Guardian)
Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, is ready to snub a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Manchester United. (Talksport)
AC Milan are still keen on signing England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, with talks continuing over a potential move from Chelsea. (Football Insider)
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a target for AC Milan and Inter Milan, with the 21-year-old American set to leave this summer after impressing on loan at Reims. (Mail)
Brighton are preparing a club-record £40m bid to sign English centre-back Levi Colwill after the 20-year-old impressed on loan from Chelsea last season. (90min)
Manchester United are closing in on a surprise transfer for Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi, 25. (L'Equipe - in French)
Luton Town have joined the race to sign versatile Jamaica defender Joel Latibeaudiere, 23, on a free transfer from Swansea City. (Football Insider)
